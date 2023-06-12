NJPW President Open To Talent Appearing At AEW All In

In an interview with Reuters, NJPW President Takami Ohbari said that he is open to having New Japan talent appear at AEW All In in London. He said that NJPW would consider it if they are given an offer. So far, 65,000 tickets have been sold for the show, which happens at Wembley Stadium on August 27. Here are highlights:

Tony Khan on the companies working together in the wake of a WWE-UFC merger: “It would be a huge benefit to AEW if there is participation from New Japan Pro Wrestling and some of their top stars in the event. In a world where the proposed merger happens, as it is suggested on paper, then I would believe the AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling partnership is more imperative than ever before.”

Ohbari on working with AEW: “It’s really mutually beneficial in terms of the global expansion for New Japan and also for AEW.”