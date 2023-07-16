– As previously reported, AEW star Ricky Starks won the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament last night at AEW Collision, beating CM Punk in the finals. After the match, Starks yanked away the trophy that was being presented by NJPW legend Jushin Thunder Liger, who was presenting the trophy. NJPW President Takami Ohbari has now commented on the incident.

He tweeted, “Where is your respect?” You can view his reaction to Ricky Starks’ behavior below: