wrestling / News
NJPW President Takami Ohbari Reacts to Ricky Starks’ Treatment of Jushin Liger on AEW Collision
July 16, 2023 | Posted by
– As previously reported, AEW star Ricky Starks won the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament last night at AEW Collision, beating CM Punk in the finals. After the match, Starks yanked away the trophy that was being presented by NJPW legend Jushin Thunder Liger, who was presenting the trophy. NJPW President Takami Ohbari has now commented on the incident.
He tweeted, “Where is your respect?” You can view his reaction to Ricky Starks’ behavior below:
Where is your respect? https://t.co/BQna7UkKVB
— 大張高己/Takami Ohbari (@TAKAMIOHBARI) July 16, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Young Has Reportedly Left WWE, Note On Reason Why (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff On Taking Lead Announce Spot For WCW Nitro, Why Ric Flair Wasn’t a Good Choice for Creative
- Ted DiBiase Recalls What He Saw In a Young Arn Anderson, Working With Jim Duggan
- Jake Roberts Clarifies Rumor That He Knocked One Of The Wild Samoans’ Eyes In a Match