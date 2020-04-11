wrestling / News

NJPW Promotes Online Tokon Shop Global

April 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW - New Japan Pro Wrestling, El Phantasmo

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) released a video promoting its online Tokon Shop Global. You can check out that video below. NJPW’s official online shop can be viewed RIGHT HERE.

