NJPW Threatens Fines and Suspensions Against Bullet Club OG Members

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued a statement for the Bullet Club OG’s recent interference during the G1 Climax 28. As a result, NJPW has announced that each member of the group will receive a three-month suspension and a fine if they attempt to intervene in any G1 CLIMAX 28 tournament matches.

You can read the full statement and the responses from Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Bad Luck Fale on Twitter below.

Regarding BULLET CLUB OG match intervention BULLET CLUB OG; Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Bad Luck Fale have made the unfortunate decision to intervene in matches which have resulted in multiple disqualifications in this G1 CLIMAX 28. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made a decision to impose a three-month suspension and a fine to each member(s) of BULLET CLUB OG if they intervene in any G1 CLIMAX 28 tournament B-block match tomorrow.

Sincerely, New Japan Pro-Wrestling

What a twist, it looks like Harold is pissed, Bullet Club OG is #1 on his shit list! You know what we say to that, good luck because WE DONT GIVE A FUCK! pic.twitter.com/Nh1CZQXXdW — Tanga Loa (@TangaloaNJPW) August 10, 2018