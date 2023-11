NJPW Rainy Days Results: NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Title Match

NJPW held their special ‘Rainy Days’ event earlier today at the Aichi Tosho Arena Anjo in Anjo, Aichi, Japan. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Oleg Boltin & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Just 5 Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku)

* Jado & Master Wato def. BULLET CLUB (Gedo & Taiji Ishimori)

* Minoru Suzuki & Yuji Nagata def. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima

* Ren Narita & Shota Umino def. Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma)

* House Of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi) def. United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, HENARE & Jeff Cobb)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Yota Tsuji) def. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI)

* NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Title Match: CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii) & Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) defeat Just 5 Guys (SANADA, Taichi & Yuya Uemura)