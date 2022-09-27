wrestling / News

NJPW Releases Capital Collision PPV For Free Until Tomorrow

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Capital Collision Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW has released the full Capital Collision PPV for free on YouTube until tomorrow afternoon. The company posted the full PPV from Washington DC on YouTube, and it will be available until October 27th at 9 PM JST (8 PM ET/5 PM PT):

