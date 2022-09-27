wrestling / News
NJPW Releases Capital Collision PPV For Free Until Tomorrow
September 26, 2022 | Posted by
NJPW has released the full Capital Collision PPV for free on YouTube until tomorrow afternoon. The company posted the full PPV from Washington DC on YouTube, and it will be available until October 27th at 9 PM JST (8 PM ET/5 PM PT):
