Various News: NJPW Releases Feature On Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, PWG Moves Event To Different Venue, NJPW Dojo Class Photo

– NJPW has released a mini-documentary looking at the history between the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

NJPW has also shared a hype video for NJPW World:

– PWG Time is a Flat Circle happened last night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. The venue was changed because of a Paypal error when two many tickets were sold and a bigger venue was needed. Here’s the results:

* Joey Janela defeated Roy Horus

* Brody King defeated Douglas James, Jake Atlas, and Eli Everfly

* Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier defeated Bandido and Flamita

* Will Ospreay defeated Adam Brooks

* Jonah Rock defeated Jeff Cobb

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Matt Riddle

* Keith Lee defeated Chuck Taylor (c) (PWG World Championship)

I saw @RealKeithLee in Texas, never heard of him before, and learned he instantly owns every ring he enters. @OfficialPWG #TimeIsAFlatCircle pic.twitter.com/dZ0ySYY2LN — WrestlingSweetharts (@SwetHartWraslin) March 24, 2018

– KUSHIDA shared a photo of the training camp yesterday at the NJPW Dojo in Los Angeles The facility’s Head Trainer is Katsuyori Shibata and Scorpio Sky is an Assistant Trainer.