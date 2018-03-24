 

Various News: NJPW Releases Feature On Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, PWG Moves Event To Different Venue, NJPW Dojo Class Photo

March 24, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– NJPW has released a mini-documentary looking at the history between the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

NJPW has also shared a hype video for NJPW World:

– PWG Time is a Flat Circle happened last night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. The venue was changed because of a Paypal error when two many tickets were sold and a bigger venue was needed. Here’s the results:

* Joey Janela defeated Roy Horus
* Brody King defeated Douglas James, Jake Atlas, and Eli Everfly
* Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier defeated Bandido and Flamita
* Will Ospreay defeated Adam Brooks
* Jonah Rock defeated Jeff Cobb
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Matt Riddle
* Keith Lee defeated Chuck Taylor (c) (PWG World Championship)

– KUSHIDA shared a photo of the training camp yesterday at the NJPW Dojo in Los Angeles The facility’s Head Trainer is Katsuyori Shibata and Scorpio Sky is an Assistant Trainer.

