Various News: NJPW Releases Feature On Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, PWG Moves Event To Different Venue, NJPW Dojo Class Photo
– NJPW has released a mini-documentary looking at the history between the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.
NJPW has also shared a hype video for NJPW World:
– PWG Time is a Flat Circle happened last night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. The venue was changed because of a Paypal error when two many tickets were sold and a bigger venue was needed. Here’s the results:
* Joey Janela defeated Roy Horus
* Brody King defeated Douglas James, Jake Atlas, and Eli Everfly
* Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier defeated Bandido and Flamita
* Will Ospreay defeated Adam Brooks
* Jonah Rock defeated Jeff Cobb
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Matt Riddle
* Keith Lee defeated Chuck Taylor (c) (PWG World Championship)
I saw @RealKeithLee in Texas, never heard of him before, and learned he instantly owns every ring he enters. @OfficialPWG #TimeIsAFlatCircle pic.twitter.com/dZ0ySYY2LN
— WrestlingSweetharts (@SwetHartWraslin) March 24, 2018
— Rick Knox (@madmadref) March 24, 2018
– KUSHIDA shared a photo of the training camp yesterday at the NJPW Dojo in Los Angeles The facility’s Head Trainer is Katsuyori Shibata and Scorpio Sky is an Assistant Trainer.
Training Camp in NJPW L.A dojo pic.twitter.com/VJgMRdR1ZL
— KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) March 23, 2018