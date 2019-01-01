Quantcast

 

NJPW Releases New Hype Video For Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kenny Omega

January 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny Omega njpw

NJPW has released a new video to hype the Wrestle Kingdom 13 main event of IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi. The event happens on Friday. Kenny Omega noted on Twitter that most of the video is in Japanese but there are parts in English.

