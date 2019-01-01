NJPW Releases New Hype Video For Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kenny Omega

NJPW has released a new video to hype the Wrestle Kingdom 13 main event of IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi. The event happens on Friday. Kenny Omega noted on Twitter that most of the video is in Japanese but there are parts in English.

Not all of it is translated, but the important/entertaining parts are in English. https://t.co/ihONt6wXna — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 1, 2019