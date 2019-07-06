wrestling / News
NJPW Releases Video Series on the History of the G1 Climax
– The Gl Climax 29 kicks off this weekend in Dallas, and NJPW has released a video series detailing the tournament’s history. You can see the The Recount videos below, which explains the history of tournament going back to the first G1 Climax in 1974, the 1979 MSG League that featured Andre the Giant, Antonio Inoki and more.
411 is in attendance at the G1 Climax in Dallas this weekend, and we’ll have live coverage of the show tomorrow night. Our report from Friday’s press conference is here.
