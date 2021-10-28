NJPW Reportedly Blocked Will Ospreay From Working With MLW On Mexico Tour

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that NJPW previously blocked Will Ospreay from working with MLW on the company’s tour of Mexico a couple of years ago. The biggest problem for the company was that AAA talent would also work on the tour. NJPW has a working relationship with CMLL, which has issues with their talent working with AAA talent. So that carries over to NJPW, who doesn’t want to work with AAA in order to maintain their relationship with CMLL.