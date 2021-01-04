wrestling / News
NJPW Reportedly Close to New English Language TV Deal
January 3, 2021 | Posted by
NJPW could be back on English-language television soon, as they’re reportedly close to a deal. Dave Meltzer reports on F4W Online that the company is nearing a deal with a network for a deal. The deal is close enough that an announcement could be coming at any time.
NJPW was most recently on English television on AXS TV from 2014 to 2019, ending after AXS was bought by Anthem. AXS TV now airs Impact Wrestling.
NJPW is set to hold the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 15 tomorrow morning at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT.
More Trending Stories
- Wrestlers Reportedly Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Not Meeting With Zelina Vega Following Her Firing
- Paige Suing Person For Selling Her Address Online, Allegedly DMs Woman Who Claimed Bad Experience With Paige’s Boyfriend
- Several WWE Wrestlers Have Reportedly Passed On New Contracts
- Arn Anderson On Scott Steiner’s Transformation Into Big Poppa Pump, Mike Awesome’s Run In WCW