NJPW Reportedly Close to New English Language TV Deal

NJPW could be back on English-language television soon, as they’re reportedly close to a deal. Dave Meltzer reports on F4W Online that the company is nearing a deal with a network for a deal. The deal is close enough that an announcement could be coming at any time.

NJPW was most recently on English television on AXS TV from 2014 to 2019, ending after AXS was bought by Anthem. AXS TV now airs Impact Wrestling.

NJPW is set to hold the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 15 tomorrow morning at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT.