NJPW Reportedly Lost AXS TV Coverage After Turning Down Working Relationship With Impact

– NJPW’s removal from AXS TV was reportedly the result of the company turning down a working relationship with Impact Wrestling. As reported last week, AXS TV confirmed that New Japan would not be airing on the network in 2020 after NJPW made the announcement on their own. According to Dave Melzter on Wrestling Observer Radio, this was the result of New Japan refusing a deal that would have resulted in them working with Impact.

Meltzer reports that NJPW expected to be on AXS TV until January of 2021 and would likely be off after that point due to AXS owning Impact. AXS then told NJPW that they could stay on the air if they would agree to a working relationship with Impact. NJPW turned down the deal, which led to them losing their spot on the network.

NJPW had been on AXS since 2015, but after Anthem bought AXS, many believed that they would likely lose their spot. NJPW has had heat with Impact since 2010 over the way the company booked Kazuchika Okada during his run there. Impact has reportedly made overtures to NJPW over the years to try and repair the relationship, but New Japan has not been receptive.

NJPW is still available for US subscribers through New Japan World and some events on FITE.