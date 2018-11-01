NJPW Reportedly Offers Top Name in WWE a Big-Money Contract

– Wrestling Observer Radio reports that NJPW has offered a big contract to a top name in WWE. The show reports that “one of the top guys” in the company was given an offer for a big amount of money and “way less dates” than they would be working in WWE.

The identity of the star was not revealed. There was a report in July that the company was interested in trying to bring back AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson; however, Nakamura shot that claim down in August.