NJPW Reportedly Planning Big Singles Push For EVIL

November 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
EVIL NJPW

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW is planning a big singles push for EVIL in 2020. The idea would be to move him away from Los Ingobernables de Japon, as well as his regular tag partner Sanada, to begin the push. EVIL recently returned to in-ring action after suffering an ankle injury.

EVIL

