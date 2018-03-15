NJPW Reportedly Planning a July 7th Event in The US

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NJPW has a preliminary hold on a date for a show on July 7th at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. They run March 25th in Long Beach, which sold out 5,000 seats in under 20-minutes. There is also talk of the July return being in a major arena in either Long Beach or Las Vegas. The show would be on the same night as UFC’s show in Las Vegas for International Fight Week.