NJPW Reportedly Has Talks With Former WWE Superstar

– According to a report by Fightful Select, former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin (aka Tom Pestock) has been in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Baron Corbin recently became a free agent after his WWE contract expired. WWE opted not to renew his contract.

New Japan reportedly showed interest in Corbin, and the two sides have reportedly already been in contact. It’s unknown how deep the talks have gotten. As previously noted, Corbin was also in attendance at AEW Worlds End in Orlando, Florida.