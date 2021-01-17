wrestling / News

NJPW Results 1.17.21: Road to The New Beginning Kicks Off

January 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Road to The New Beginning

NJPW began down the Road to The New Beginning on Sunday in Tokyo with its first show on the tour. You can see results below from the show per NJPW:

* Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan (with Bea Priestley) defeated Satoshi Kojima and Yota Tsuji via Eliminator by O-Khan on Tsuji (8:38)

* Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Gedo, and Jado defeated Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and DOUKI via Phantasmo’s Super Kick to DOUKI (9:23)

* Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto defeated EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo via Goto’s GTR on Togo (10:13)

* SANADA, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomoaki Honma via Destino by Naito to Honma (13:06)

* SHO and Master Wato defeated Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI via Wato’s Jackknife to BUSHI (17:52)

