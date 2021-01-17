wrestling / News
NJPW Results 1.17.21: Road to The New Beginning Kicks Off
NJPW began down the Road to The New Beginning on Sunday in Tokyo with its first show on the tour. You can see results below from the show per NJPW:
* Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan (with Bea Priestley) defeated Satoshi Kojima and Yota Tsuji via Eliminator by O-Khan on Tsuji (8:38)
* Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Gedo, and Jado defeated Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and DOUKI via Phantasmo’s Super Kick to DOUKI (9:23)
* Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto defeated EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo via Goto’s GTR on Togo (10:13)
* SANADA, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomoaki Honma via Destino by Naito to Honma (13:06)
.@ibushi_kota "Moonsault Press🌕"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njnbg pic.twitter.com/pkSCnHz909
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 17, 2021
* SHO and Master Wato defeated Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI via Wato’s Jackknife to BUSHI (17:52)
／
Road to THE NEW BEGINNING(1/17)を公開‼️
＼
SHOとヒロムがリング上で激しくぶつかり合う💥
果たして勝負の行方は…⁉️
🆚 @njpwShowT & @Master_Wato × @TIMEBOMB1105 & @BUSHI_njpw
📲 #njpwworld で配信中
👀 登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njnbg #njpw pic.twitter.com/uJtLWBcNtQ
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 17, 2021
