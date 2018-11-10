NJPW Dragon Break Day 1 Results 11.10.18: Hirooki Goto Beats ACH

– Below are some quick results from today’s NJPW Dragon Break Day 1 event at the Bushiroad Chara Expo, courtesy of PWInsider. In the main featured bout, Hirooki Goto defeated ACH.

* Karl Fredricks vs. Alex Coughlin was a Young Lions matchup that went to a 10 minute draw.

* Ryusuke Taguchi beat Rocky Romero after going through a couple reversals of pinning combination.

* David Finlay (subbing for Jeff Cobb, who had flight issues returning from the East Coast) beat Justin Thunder Liger with a stunner.

* Hirooki Goto beat ACH with a GTR.

Notes: NJPW President Meij was walking around the convention before the matches started and was appreciative of fans who talked to him….The card lasted just about an hour….Tomorrow Kenny Omega headlines versus David Finlay.