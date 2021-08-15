NJPW Resurgence Results: IWGP US Title Changes Hands, More

NJPW Resurgence is in the books, and we have a new United States Champion plus more. NJPW held their latest show in Los Angeles, California last night, and you can see the full results below (per NJPW).

The main event saw Hiroshi Tanahashi defeat Lance Archer to claim the IWGP US Championship. This marks Tanahashi’s first reign and ends Archer’s second reign at 24 days, having defeated Jon Moxley to win the title at AEW Fyter Fest night two in July.

* Barrett Brown, Bateman, and Misterioso defeated Jordan Clearwater, The DKC, and Kevin Knight

* Karl Fredericks defeated Alex Coughlin

* Ren Narita, Clark Connors, and TJP defeated Fred Rosser, Wheeler Yuta, and Rocky Romero

* Lio Rush, Adrian Quest, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi, and Yuya Uemura defeated Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, and Danny Limelight

* Juice Robinson defeated Hikuleo

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Moose

* The Good Brothers defeated Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Jay White defeated David Finlay

* IWGP US Championship Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Lance Archer