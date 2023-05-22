NJPW Resurgence Results 5.21.23: First NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Crowned, More

NJPW Resurgence took place on Sunday, with the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion being crowned and more. You can check out the results from the show, which aired on New Japan World, per F4wOnline.com:

* Pre-Show Match: Bateman def. The DKC

* Pre-Show Match: Alex Coughlin def. Christopher Daniels

* Barbaro Cavernario and Virus def. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito, Zack Sabre Jr.)

* NJPW Strong Women’s Title Tournament Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* NJPW Strong Women’s Title Tournament Match: Willow Nightingale def. Momo Kohgo

* Street Fight: Juice Robinson def. Fred Rosser with help from Toni Storm

* Kyle Fletcher announced that Mark Davis and the IWGP Tag Team Championship and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championsships have been vacated, with new champions to be determined at NJPW Dominion between Bishimon and House of Torture.

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: KENTA def. Hikuleo. Eddie Kingston appeared on the Tron afterward and issued a challenge to the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion. KENTA said he would fight anytime, any place.

* It was announced that NJPW STRONG will travel to Japan for “Independence Day” events on July 4 and 5.

* Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Shooter Umino def. Rocky Romero, Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii

* IWGP United States Title #1 Contender’s Tournament Match: Will Ospreay def. Hiroshi Tanahash

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Willow Nightingale def. Mercedes Mone