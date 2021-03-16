NJPW Return Apparently Spoiled By Local Ads

It looks like local advertising for NJPW has spoiled a return to the company. As PWInsider reports, local ads for the company’s April 4th Sakura Genesis show features Hikuleo. You can see the ad below.

The Bullet Club member and brother to Tama Tonga has not been part of NJPW since May of 2019, when he went to Revolution Pro Wrestling on excursion. That excursion was stymied due to the pandemic. He has since been appearing on NJPW Strong, competing regularly there since September.