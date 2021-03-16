wrestling / News
NJPW Return Apparently Spoiled By Local Ads
It looks like local advertising for NJPW has spoiled a return to the company. As PWInsider reports, local ads for the company’s April 4th Sakura Genesis show features Hikuleo. You can see the ad below.
The Bullet Club member and brother to Tama Tonga has not been part of NJPW since May of 2019, when he went to Revolution Pro Wrestling on excursion. That excursion was stymied due to the pandemic. He has since been appearing on NJPW Strong, competing regularly there since September.
噂のめっちゃカッコいいやつめっちゃカッコよかった。
邪外道さんがガラス枠に阻まれたけど…#njpw #njcup #BULLETCLUB #JayWhite #EVIL #ディック東郷 #KENTA #外道 #邪道 #badluckfale #石森太二 #chaseowens #ELPhantasmo #tamatonga #tangaloa #hikuleo #高橋裕二郎 #sakuragenesis pic.twitter.com/kEbNMDdOv0
— あだこ (@adako0180) March 15, 2021
