PWInsider reports that New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Strong Style Evolved event, which is NJPW’s return to the US, has sold out. The event happens on March 25 at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. The venue has a 4,700 capacity. It appears Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito will be one of the featured bouts. It’s expected to air on AXS TV and may be a live broadcast.