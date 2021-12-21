wrestling / News
Various News: NJPW Returning to Florida In March, Biography On Bronko Nagurski Coming Next Year
– NJPW is set to make their return to Florida in March. The company has has announced that Strong Style Evolved is set to take place in Tampa, Florida on March 20th.
The announcement reads:
Strong Style Evolved comes to Tampa March 20! 【NJoA】
NJPW STRONG returns to the Coliseum in Florida
After over two years since NJPW debuted in Florida during the New Beginning USA, NJPW STRONG will bring Strong Style Evolved 2022 to the Coliseum in Tampa Florida on March 20.
After 2021’s Strong Style Evolved series saw STRONG’s best compete for places in New Japan Cup USA, 2022 will see Strong Style Evolved in front of fans for the first time since 2018. Who will bring their fighting spirit unchained, and strong style evolved to Florida?
– PWInsider reports that a new biography of NFL legend-turned-wrestling star Bronko Lagurski is set to be released in August. The book is titled Bronko: The Legendary Story of the NFL’s Greatest Two-Way Fullback and is written by Chris Willis, the head of the NFL Films research library.
The book’s promotional material reads:
The remarkable biography of a small-town athlete who became one of the greatest players in NFL history. Bronislau “Bronko” Nagurski was a superstar for the NFL in the 1930s and one of the pioneer players of the league. He led the Chicago Bears to success on the gridiron as a larger-than-life personality, helping raise the popularity of the NFL during the Great Depression. In Bronko: The Legendary Story of the NFL’s Greatest Two-Way Fullback, NFL Films historian Chris Willis tells the remarkable story of how Bronko became an NFL legend. Throughout his nine-year NFL career, Bronko’s name became synonymous with power football. While the new league fought to gain respect and recognition, Bronko immediately captured the attention of sports fans in Chicago and across the country. The bruising fullback could do everything: run, block, tackle, and even throw the occasional pass. With the complete cooperation of the Nagurski family and unlimited access to personal letters, family scrapbooks, and photos, Bronko is the definitive biography of a true sports pioneer and NFL great.
