Various News: NJPW Returning to Florida In March, Biography On Bronko Nagurski Coming Next Year

– NJPW is set to make their return to Florida in March. The company has has announced that Strong Style Evolved is set to take place in Tampa, Florida on March 20th.

The announcement reads:

Strong Style Evolved comes to Tampa March 20! 【NJoA】

NJPW STRONG returns to the Coliseum in Florida After over two years since NJPW debuted in Florida during the New Beginning USA, NJPW STRONG will bring Strong Style Evolved 2022 to the Coliseum in Tampa Florida on March 20. After 2021’s Strong Style Evolved series saw STRONG’s best compete for places in New Japan Cup USA, 2022 will see Strong Style Evolved in front of fans for the first time since 2018. Who will bring their fighting spirit unchained, and strong style evolved to Florida?

– PWInsider reports that a new biography of NFL legend-turned-wrestling star Bronko Lagurski is set to be released in August. The book is titled Bronko: The Legendary Story of the NFL’s Greatest Two-Way Fullback and is written by Chris Willis, the head of the NFL Films research library.

The book’s promotional material reads: