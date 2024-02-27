NJPW Returning to Taiwan in April With Wrestling World

– NJPW announced today that the promotion will be returning to Taiwan in April with the upcoming Wrestling World event. The show is scheduled for April 14 and will be promoted under the APFW banner.

The event marks New Japan’s first event in Taiwan since 2016. Tickets for the event go on sale on March 9. Here’s the full announcement:

Wrestling World hits Taiwan April 14！ Tickets on sale March 9 for NJPW’s return to Taiwan As first promised at the press conference announcing the Asia Pacific Federation of Wrestling this January, the first major event promoted under the APFW banner will see NJPW returning to Taiwan for the first time since 2016. April 14 will see Zepp New Taipei host Wrestling World 2024, presented by Weicker. Tickets start at NT$1200 for the event, and will be on sale from SATURDAY, March 9. Join the action of Wrestling World 2024 this April! WEICKER Presents WRESTLING WORLD 2024 in TAIWAN Sunday, April 14 2024 4PM Doors 5PM Bell Tickets available March 9