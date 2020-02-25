NJPW Reveals Brackets For New Japan Cup

The brackets for this year’s New Japan Cup have been revealed by NJPW. The company announced the brackets for the 32-man tournament on Monday. It runs from March 4 through March 21st, with the winner getting a shot at Tetsuya Naito’s Double IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Chamionships at Sakura Genesis.

The first-round matches are:

March 4th – Korakuen

* Colt Cabana vs Bad Luck Fale

* Toru Yano vs Chase Owens

* Togi Makabe vs Jeff Cobb

* Tomohiro Ishii vs Toa Henare

March 7th – Aichi

* Juice Robinson vs Alex Coughlin

* David Finlay vs Tanga Loa

* Kazuchika Okada vs Jay White

* Yuji Nagata vs Minoru Suzuki

March 8th – Amagasaki

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Taichi

* Kota Ibushi vs Zack Sabre Junior

* Mikey Nicholls vs SANADA

* Will Ospreay vs Shingo Takagi

March 9th – Kochi

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs YOSHI-HASHI

* Karl Fredericks vs KENTA

* Satoshi Kojima vs EVIL

* Hirooki Goto vs Yujiro Takahashi