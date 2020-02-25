wrestling / News
NJPW Reveals Brackets For New Japan Cup
The brackets for this year’s New Japan Cup have been revealed by NJPW. The company announced the brackets for the 32-man tournament on Monday. It runs from March 4 through March 21st, with the winner getting a shot at Tetsuya Naito’s Double IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Chamionships at Sakura Genesis.
The first-round matches are:
March 4th – Korakuen
* Colt Cabana vs Bad Luck Fale
* Toru Yano vs Chase Owens
* Togi Makabe vs Jeff Cobb
* Tomohiro Ishii vs Toa Henare
March 7th – Aichi
* Juice Robinson vs Alex Coughlin
* David Finlay vs Tanga Loa
* Kazuchika Okada vs Jay White
* Yuji Nagata vs Minoru Suzuki
March 8th – Amagasaki
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Taichi
* Kota Ibushi vs Zack Sabre Junior
* Mikey Nicholls vs SANADA
* Will Ospreay vs Shingo Takagi
March 9th – Kochi
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs YOSHI-HASHI
* Karl Fredericks vs KENTA
* Satoshi Kojima vs EVIL
* Hirooki Goto vs Yujiro Takahashi
