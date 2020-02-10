NJPW Reveals Cards For Tiger Hattori and Manabu Nakanishi Retirement Events

It’s been a busy weekend for NJPW, between New Beginning in Osaka, the announcement of Wrestle Dynasty in Madison Square Garden and a new TV deal. The news isn’t stopping, however. New Japan has revealed the cards for the upcoming retirement shows for referee Tiger Hattori and wrestler Manabu Nakanishi.

Hattori’s retirement event happens at Korakuen Hall on February 19. Here’s the lineup:

* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada) vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito)

* Colt Cabana, Toru Yano, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Jay White, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

* Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Manabu Nakanishi vs Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Taichi & Minoru Suzuki)

* YOSHI-HASHI, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & EVIL)

* CHAOS (Will Ospreay, SHO & YOH) vs Tiger Mask, Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs Gabriel Kidd, Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji

Nakanishi’s event happens just three days later on February 22 at the same venue. The lineup includes:

* Manabu Nakanishi Retirement Match: Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Manabu Nakanishi vs Hirooki Goto, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada

* CHAOS (Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI & Tomohiro Ishii) vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (EVIL, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito)

* Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs BULLET CLUB (Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale & Jay White)

* SHO, YOH & Toa Henare vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA)

* Rocky Romero, Ryusuke Taguchi, Colt Cabana & Toru Yano vs Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Taichi & Minoru Suzuki)

* Gabriel Kidd & Tiger Mask vs Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji