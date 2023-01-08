NJPW Reveals Dates For New Japan Cup 2023, 51st Anniversary Show

NJPW has announced the official dates for the 2023 New Japan Cup and their 51st Anniversary show. The company announced over the weekend that this year’s New Japan Cup will run from March 5th through the 21st, while the 51st Anniversary takes place on March 6th.

The post on Twitter reads:

