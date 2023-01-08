wrestling / News
NJPW Reveals Dates For New Japan Cup 2023, 51st Anniversary Show
NJPW has announced the official dates for the 2023 New Japan Cup and their 51st Anniversary show. The company announced over the weekend that this year’s New Japan Cup will run from March 5th through the 21st, while the 51st Anniversary takes place on March 6th.
The post on Twitter reads:
“The madness of March is nearly here!
New Japan Cup this year kicks off March 5 in Korakuen and runs to March 21!
Plus, March 6, it’s the 51st anniversary of NJPW right where it all began in Ota!
Stay tuned for more details!
#njcup #njpw51st”
The madness of March is nearly here!
New Japan Cup this year kicks off March 5 in Korakuen and runs to March 21!
Plus, March 6, it's the 51st anniversary of NJPW right where it all began in Ota!
Stay tuned for more details!#njcup #njpw51st pic.twitter.com/Un99St84Bo
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 7, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes on Vince McMahon Returning to WWE, Some Unhappy With McMahon’s Return
- Kenny Omega Looking to Defend IWGP US Title In NJPW and AEW, Names Possible Opponents
- Brandon Thurston Details Possibilities For Vince McMahon Going Forward
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’