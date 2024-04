NJPW Reveals Lineup For Wrestling World 2024 Event

NJPW has announced the full lineup for Wrestling World 2024, which includes a tournament to crown new NEVER openweight six-man tag team champions. The belts were vacated when one of the champions, Kazuchika Okada, left the company to join AEW. The event takes place next Sunday, April 14. The lineup includes:

* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Tournament First Round: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg vs. United Empire’s Great-O-Kha, Francesco Akira & Callum Newman

* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Tournament First Round: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO)

* IWGP Tag Team Championship: Bishamon (c) vs. Just 5 Guys’ Yuya Uemura & SANADA

* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals: Participants TBD

* Touyuu vs. Axe Wang

* Satoshi Kojima & Tiger Mask vs. El Desperado & Shoma Kato

* Starlight Kid vs HANAKO

* DOUKI vs Kosei Fujita