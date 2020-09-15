NJPW Reveals Lion’s Break Crown Tournament Bracket, Updated Lineup for Strong This Week

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has revealed the full tournament bracket for the Lion’s Break Crown. The eight-man tournament is set to kick off on September 25 and will take place on NJPW Strong. Here are the first-round matchups for the tournament:

* Logan Riegel vs. The DKC

* Clark Connors vs. Jordan Clearwater

* Danny Limelight vs. Barrett Brown

* Adrian Quest vs. Blake Christian

Also, NJPW has revealed the updated lineup for this week’s episode of Strong, which will stream on Friday, September 18 on New Japan World at 10:00 pm EST. As noted, ACH & Alex Zayne vs. G.o.D. will headline this week’s episode:

* ACH & Alex Zayne vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

* Rocky Romero & PJ Black vs. Fred Rosser & Misterioso

* Clark Connors, Danny Limelight, Adrian Quest & Logan Riegel vs. Barrett Brown, Jordan Clearwater, Blake Christian & The DKC