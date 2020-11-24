wrestling / News
NJPW Reveals New Collaboration With Under Armour
November 24, 2020 | Posted by
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently revealed a new collaboration for some new gear from Under Armour. You can check out Hiroshi Tanahashi sporting some NJPW-themed Under Armor gear below. The new gear is available at Under Armour and NJPW’s online Japan stores.
Check out our latest collab gear with UnderArmour! https://t.co/CBTd6ZRkhu
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Says He Knew Vince McMahon Had to Meet Undertaker When They Met on Suburban Commando Set
- Note On How New WWE President Nick Khan Has Been Perceived Within The Company
- Backstage Update On How WWE Is Getting Talent Involved With Popular Gaming Channel
- Former Knockouts Champion Set To Make Impact Wrestling Return (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)