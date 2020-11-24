wrestling / News

NJPW Reveals New Collaboration With Under Armour

November 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW - New Japan Pro Wrestling, El Phantasmo, Harold Meij

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently revealed a new collaboration for some new gear from Under Armour. You can check out Hiroshi Tanahashi sporting some NJPW-themed Under Armor gear below. The new gear is available at Under Armour and NJPW’s online Japan stores.

