NJPW Reveals New Collaboration With Under Armour

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently revealed a new collaboration for some new gear from Under Armour. You can check out Hiroshi Tanahashi sporting some NJPW-themed Under Armor gear below. The new gear is available at Under Armour and NJPW’s online Japan stores.

