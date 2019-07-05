NJPW News: NJPW Reveals Schedule For G1 Climax, Check Out The History Of The Event

– NJPW has revealed the full schedule for their G1 Climax 29 tournament, which will run through August 12. It begins tomorrow night in Dallas at the American Airlines Center, with a live special on AXS TV, which will later be available on NJPW World. The other shows will also be available on that service with English commentary on NJPW World.

– NJPW has also released two new videos which break down the history of the G1 tournament.