NJPW Reveals Teams For Super Junior Tag League 2019

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the eight teams that will compete in the 2019 NJPW Super Junior Tag League. The tournament will run during the Road to Power Struggle tour that starts on October 16 and wraps up at Power Struggle – Super Junior Tag League on November 3. The winning team will go to Wrestle Kingdom to challenge for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

The teams include:

* Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH) – 3rd appearance; 2017 and 2018 winners

* Birds of Prey (Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles) – debut

* Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero – debut

* Volador Junior & Titan – debut

* Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo – debut; IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions

* El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru – 3rd appearance

* Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura – 3rd appearance

* TJP & Clark Connors – 3rd appearance