NJPW Reveals the Top 20 Jushin Liger Matches of His Career
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) revealed the Top 20 ranked matches of the career of wrestling legend Jushin Liger. The results of the recent Best of Liger career match poll were unveiled during the Japanese Taguchi 6.9 special broadcast on Dec. 22. Over 5,000 people voted in the best Liger match poll.
The poll listed the Top 20 matches that were announced during the TV special. You can check out the full list below.
20: vs Ultimo Dragon, January 4 1993
19: vs Naoki Sano 1995 October, 9 1995
18: vs Naomichi Marufuji, April 4 2010
17: vs Shinjiro Otani ,February 9 1997
16: vs CIMA, April 9 2000
15 vs Norio Honaga, April 30 1991
14: vs Ultimo Dragon, January 4 1997
13: vs Naoki Sano, January 31 1990
12: with Tiger Mask vs Taichi & TAKA Michinoku, June 16 2012
11: vs Masashi Aoyagi, June 12 1990
10: vs El Samurai, April 30 1992
9: vs KUSHIDA, May 3 2016
8: vs Taiji Ishimori, March 6 2019
7: vs Super Delfin, June 13 1994
6: vs Hayabusa, April 16 1994
5: vs Great Sasuke, April 16 1994
4: vs Koji Kanemoto, January 4 2000
3: vs Great Muta, October 20 1996
2: vs Shinya Hashimoto, February 24 1994
1: vs Minoru Suzuki, October 14 2019
Jushin Liger will be retiring from the ring next month at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14. Liger’s retirement match will take place on Night 2 at the Tokyo Dome. He will team with Naoki Sano against Ryu Lee and Hiromu Takahashi on January 5.
