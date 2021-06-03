NJPW Road to Dominion Results 6.2.21: Never Openweight 6-Man Tag Title Match, More

NJPW’s latest Road to Dominion show took place on Wednesday morning, featuring a NEVER Openweight 6-man Tag Championship match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per NJPW:

* El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens and EVIL def. Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji, Tomoaki Honma and Hiroshi Tanahashi via Ishimori’s Bloody Cross to Uemura (11:47)

* Ryusuke Taguchi, SHO and YOH def. DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado via YOH’s Star Gazer to DOUKI (10:48)

* Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi def. Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga and Gedo via Sabre’s Clarky Cat to Gedo (2:24)

* Great O-Khan and Jeff Cobb def. Kota Ibushi and Master Wato via O-Khan’s Eliminator to Wato (9:07)

* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Championship Match: Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto def. Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI and SANADA via YOSHI-HASHI’s Butterfly Lock to BUSHI (31:15)