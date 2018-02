NJPW Road to New Beginning Results 2.06.18

– Here are the results from this morning’s NJPW Road to New Beginning event. You can read a review of yesterday’s show here…

* Jushin “Thunder” Liger, Tiger Mask & KUSHIDA defeated Shota Umino, Tetsuhiro Yagi & Ren [email protected] 7:55 via submission

* Yujiro Takahashi & Hikuleo defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Tomoyuki Oka @ 7:04 via pin

* Manabu Nakanishi defeated Katsuya Kitamura @ 7:18 via submission

* Rocky Romero, YOH & SHO defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku @ 8:55 via pin

* Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano defeated Juice Robinson, David Finlay & Toa Henare @ 9:27 via referee stoppage

* Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka & Taichi defeated Togi Makabe, Michael Elgin & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 12:00 via submission

* YOSHI-HASHI, Will Ospreay & Gedo defeated Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI @ 11:39 via pin

* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: SANADA & EVIL defeated Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto via pin