NJPW Road to Sakura Genesis Night One Results: Bullet Club vs. CHAOS, More

NJPW held the first night of its Road to Sakura Genesis event on Sunday morning with a Bullet Club vs. CHAOS match and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Gabriel Kidd, Ryusuke Taguchi, Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

* Master Wato, SHO & Tiger Mask def. Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, EVIL, KENTA, Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi) def. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Yuji Nagata def. BULLET CLUB (Gedo, Jado & Jay White)

* The United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay) def. Kota Ibushi, Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma