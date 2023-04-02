NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis Results 4.1.23: 10-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

NJPW held their latest Road To Sakura Genesis show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Hiratsuka, Kanagawa show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi def. Strong Style, Tomoaki Honma & Yuto Nakashima

* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Ryusuke Taguchi def. El Phantasmo, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori

* Shota Umino def. Oskar Leube

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Ryohei Oiwa

* Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito def. Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles

* Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan def. BUSHI & Shingo Takagi

* DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Kazuchika Okada, YOH, Master Wato, Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe