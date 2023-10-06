NJPW Road To Destruction Full Results 10.05.2023: House Of Torture vs. Just 4 Guys Headliner, More

The NJPW Road To Destruction Tour Night 19 was hosted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on October 5 in Hachinohe, Aomori, Japan. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) below.

* United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) defeated Toru Yano & Yuto Nakashima

* Oskar Leube & YOSHI-HASHI defeated United Empire (Callum Newman & HENARE)

* Strong Style (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita) & Oleg Boltin defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato, Shota Umino & Yuji Nagata

* KUSHIDA & Tanga Loa defeated BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & Drilla Moloney)

* Guerrillas Of Destiny (El Phantasmo, Jado & Tama Tonga) defeated BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors, David Finlay & Gedo)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & YOH), Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi

* House Of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi) defeated Just 4 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku)