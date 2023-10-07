NJPW Road to Destruction Night 20 Results: CHAOS Battles LIJ

New Japan Pro Wrestling night twenty of their Road to Destruction today at Miyagi Exhibition Center in Sendai, Miyagi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Boltin Oleg def. Yuto Nakashima

* United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan & HENARE) def. CHAOS (Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI) & Oskar Leube

* Best Of Seven Series – Match #6: Strong Style (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita) def. Master Wato, Shota Umino & Yuji Nagata (Strong Style leads 3-2-1)

* Guerrillas Of Destiny (El Phantasmo, Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) & KUSHIDA def. BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney & Gedo)

* House Of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Just 4 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku)

* CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & YOH), Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji)