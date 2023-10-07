wrestling / News
NJPW Road to Destruction Night 20 Results: CHAOS Battles LIJ
New Japan Pro Wrestling night twenty of their Road to Destruction today at Miyagi Exhibition Center in Sendai, Miyagi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Boltin Oleg def. Yuto Nakashima
* United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan & HENARE) def. CHAOS (Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI) & Oskar Leube
* Best Of Seven Series – Match #6: Strong Style (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita) def. Master Wato, Shota Umino & Yuji Nagata (Strong Style leads 3-2-1)
* Guerrillas Of Destiny (El Phantasmo, Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) & KUSHIDA def. BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney & Gedo)
* House Of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Just 4 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku)
* CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & YOH), Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji)
.@tanahashi1_100 🆚 @tsuji_njpw "😩🤨"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW #njpwworld #njdest pic.twitter.com/nfdJZLjm9u
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 7, 2023
🔥Road to DESTRUCTION🔥仙台大会‼️
IWGP世界ヘビー級王座、両国大会前最後の前哨戦🔥
日に日に激しさを増す攻防、今日の勝者は…⁉️
🆚 Just 5 guys👍 × HOUSE OF TORTURE😈#njpwworld で配信中📡
登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njdest #njpw pic.twitter.com/SLS7IzUFUe
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 7, 2023
🔥Road to DESTRUCTION🔥仙台大会‼️
２対２のタッグマッチのはずだったが…
🆚 G.o.D+新日本本隊🦁 × BULLET CLUB WAR DOGS💀#njpwworld で配信中📡
登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njdest #njpw pic.twitter.com/9Eh4NuEptL
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 7, 2023
.@suzuki_D_minoru "Gotch Style Piledriver"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW #njpwworld #njdest pic.twitter.com/zCXeGZjGpL
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 7, 2023
🔥Road to DESTRUCTION🔥仙台大会‼️
カード変更によって組まれたこの勝負、先にUNITED EMPIREが仕掛けます💥
🆚 CHAOS💥＋新日本本隊🦁 × UNITED EMPIRE👑#njpwworld で配信中📡
登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njdest #njpw pic.twitter.com/9VcMEoa70g
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 7, 2023
