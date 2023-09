NJPW Road To Destruction Night Three Results 9.10.23: Six-Man Best of Seven Series Starts, More

NJPW held the latest night on its Road to Destruction tour on Sunday morning, with the results now online. You can check out the full results from the Chiba, Japan show, which aired on NJPW World, below (per Fightful):

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Togi Makabe, Tiger Mask & Jado def. Satoshi Kojima, Tomoaki Honma, Yuto Nakashima & Oskar Leube

* Ryusuke Taguchi & YOH def. Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Zack Sabre Jr., Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito def. Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Tomohiro Ishii

* Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan & HENARE def. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI

* Hiromu Takahashi & Yota Tsuji def. Will Ospreay & Callum Newman

* EVIL, SHO, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi def. SANADA, Taichi, DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku

* Best of Seven Series: Yuji Nagata, Shota Umino & Master Wato fought to a draw with Minoru Suzuki, Ren Narita & El Desperado