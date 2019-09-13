NJPW Road To Destruction Osaka Results: Bullet Club vs. LIJ in Main Event, More

– NJPW held the Osaka stop in their Road To Destruction show today, with a Bullet Club vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon main event. The results were, per the company:

* Ren Narita (3-1) defeated Yota Tsuji (1-3) in 7:49 (Young Lion Cup Match)

* Karl Fredericks (3-1) defeated Alex Coughlin (2-2) in 8:01 (Young Lion Cup Match)

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Shota Umino, and Yuya Uemura defeated Satoshi Kojima, Clark Connors, and Michael Richards in 11:05.

* Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Jado) defeated Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, and Toa Henare in 12:05.

* Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, and Chase Owens) defeated Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles, and Ryusuke Taguchi in 10:36.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jushin Thunder Liger, SHO, and YOH defeated Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu, Kanemaru, and DOUKI) in 11:56.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA, Shingo Takagi, and EVIL) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, and Rocky Romero) in 13:53.

* Bullet Club (Jay White and Gedo) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI) in 15:46.