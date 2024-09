– NJPW held its Road to Destruction event earlier today at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,384 people. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* Masatora Yasuda vs. Daiki Nagai ended in a time limit draw at 10:00.

* Jakob Austin Young, Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan beat Katsuya Murashima, Shoma Kato & Tiger Mask at 8:36.

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Ren Narita) beat Jado & Shota Umino 9:12.

* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Jake Lee & Gabe Kidd) defeated Tomoaki Honma & Tomohiro Ishii at 6:56.

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO, Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL) beat Ryusuke Taguchi, Oleg Boltin, Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi at 10:01.

* Taiji Ishimori & Gedo defeated TAKA Michinoku & DOUKI at 9:15.

* T.M.D.K. (Zack Sabre Jr. & Kosei Fujita) beat BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito at 9:53.

* Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi beat The United Empire (Francesco Akira & HENARE) at 11:01.

* NJPW World Television Championship Match: Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Yota Tsuji ended in a time limit draw at 15:00. As a result, Cobb retained his title.