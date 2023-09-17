– NJPW continuted hte Road to Destruction tour earlier today in Fukuoka Japan. Today’s event was held at the Fukuoka Island City Forum and streamed live on NJPW World. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* Hiromu Takahashi beat Yuto Nakashima at 9:04.

* The Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) beat Oleg Boltin & Oskar Leube at 9:04.

* CHAOS (Toru Yano & YOH) & Hiroshi Tanahashi beat Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima & Tiger Mask at 9:02.

* TMDK (Bad Dude Tito, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.) defeated CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) at 9:38.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) beat United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, HENARE & Jeff Cobb) at 13:51.

* Best Of Seven Series – Match 2: Strong Style (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita) def. Master Wato, Shota Umino & Yuji Nagata at 12:36.

* Strong Style now leads Best of Seven Series at 1-0-1.

* Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku) were victorious over House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) at 15:55.

You can also check out some highlights and post-match backstage interviews for today’s NJPW Road to Destruction event below:









