NJPW Road To Destruction Results 9.26.23: Eight Man Tag Main Event, More

NJPW held the latest show on its Road to Destruction tour on Tuesday, and the results of the show are online. You can see the full results from the Fukui, Japan show below, per Fightful:

* Togi Makabe def. Yuto Nakashima

* El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, Ren Narita & Oleg Boltin def. Master Wato, Shota Umino, Tomoaki Honma & Yuji Nagata

* Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI & Satoshi Kojima def. Newman, HENARE & Jeff Cobb

* Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd) def. El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, Kevin Knight & Oskar Leube

* Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) def. Chase Owens, David Finlay & Gedo

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji def. Kazuchika Okada, Lio Rush, Tomohiro Ishii, YOH & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* EVIL, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. DOUKI, SANADA & TAKA Michinoku