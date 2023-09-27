– NJPW continued its Road to Destruction tour yesterday (Sept. 26) at the Fukui Prefecture Industrial Hall in Fukui, Japan. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* Togi Makabe beat Yuto Nakashima at 7:12.

* Strong Style (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita) & Oleg Boltin beat Master Wato, Shota Umino, Tomoaki Honma & Yuji Nagata at 10:49.

* CHAOS (Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI) & Satoshi Kojima beat United Empire (Callum Newman, HENARE & Jeff Cobb) at 9:40.

* The Bullet Club War Dogs (Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd) beat The Guerrillas Of Destiny (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo), Kevin Knight & Oskar Leube at 9:49.

* The Guerrillas Of Destiny (Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) beat BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, David Finlay & Gedo) at 10:29.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) def. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Lio Rush, Tomohiro Ishii & YOH) & Hiroshi Tanahashi at 12:22.

* The House Of Torture (EVIL, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) beat Just 4 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA & TAKA Michinoku) at 11:37.