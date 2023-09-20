NJPW Road To Destruction Results 9.20.23: Eight Man Tag Team Main Event, More

The latest stop on NJPW’s Road To Destruction tour ran through Shimonoseki on Wednesday morning, and the results are now online. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Togi Makabe def. Yuto Nakashima

* Satoshi Kojima & YOH def. Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma

* Master Wato, Shota Umino & Yuji Nagata def. Strong Style & Oskar Leube

* Be-Bop Tag Team (Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano) def. Oleg Boltin & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Hirooki Goto, Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI def. Bad Dude Tito, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji def. Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, HENARE, Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay

* Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi def. DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku