NJPW Road to New Beginning Night Five Results: LIJ Battles CHAOS
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of its Road to New Beginning tour today at the Iwate Prefectural Gymnasium in Iwate, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Aaron Henare def. Ryohei Oiwa
* Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Yuto Nakajima
* Master Wato & Jado def. Gedo & Taiji Ishimori
* KENTA & El Phantasmo def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomoaki Honma
* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. Oscar Loiwe, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto
* United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Francesco Akira, TJP & Will Ospreay) def. Just 4 Guys (DOUKI, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & YOH), Ryusuke Taguchi, Shota Umino & Toru Yano
