NJPW Road to New Beginning Night Three Results: Kazuchika Okada Retains & Vacates Title

NJPW held night three of its Road to New Beginning tour last night, with Kazuchika Okada vacating his NEVER Openweight six-man tag team title. This came after his team retained the belts on the same show. Okada is set to leave the company after his contract expires on January 31.

You can find results below, via NJPW1972.com:

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tiger Mask

* Chase Owens, KENTA, & Taiji Ishimori def. Jado, Hikuleo, & Ryusuke Taguchi

* EVIL, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi def. El Desperado, Tama Tonga, YOH & Tomoaki Honma

* Bullet Club War Dogs (Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd) def. United Empire (Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan, HENARE, TJP, & Callum Newman)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) def. Just Five Guys (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura)

* Just Five Guys (DOUKI & SANADA) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito)

* NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championships: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, & Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) def. TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste). Okada shook hands with everyone after the match thanked the crowd.

* Shota Umino def. Ren Narita. Shota said he was The New Ace.