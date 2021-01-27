wrestling / News
NJPW Road to New Beginning Results 1.25.21: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
January 26, 2021 | Posted by
– NJPW held their latest Road to New Beginning show in Tokyo, featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results below per NJPW:
* Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Jado and Gedo def. Tiger Mask, Yuji Nagata Togi Makabe and Yota Tsuji via Ishimori’s Nagata Lock (9:01)
* The Great O-Khan and Will Ospreay go to no-contest with Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan (2:25)
* Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto and Kazuchika Okada def. Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo and EVIL via Ishii’s Brainbuster (10:42)
* BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito def. Tomoaki Honma and Master Wato via Naito’s Jackknife hold (13:12)
* Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi and SANADA & SHO, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi fight to time limit draw (30:00)
More Trending Stories
- Details on Why Raw Six-Woman Tag Match Had Multiple Finishes
- Note On NXT’s Status On USA Network After WWE Deal With Peacock
- Konnor On Idea Behind The Ascension, Joining WWE Main Roster, Vince McMahon’s Vision For The Team
- Effy Says Vince McMahon Has Been Coasting Off ‘Three Good Ideas’ For Thirty Years