NJPW Road to Power Struggle Night 9 Quick Results 11.03.20: SANADA & Naito Win in Headliner

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) continued the Road to Power Struggle tour today with an event in Shizuoka, Japan at the Twin Messe Shizuoka. The announced attendance for the NJPW event was 616 people. You can check out the results below.

* Yuya Uemura beat Gabriel Kidd at 7m28s via the Double Overhook Suplex.

* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI) beat Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) at 10m11s via the GYW.

* Empire (Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay) beat Kazuchika Okada & Yota Tsuji 11m04s via the Eliminator.

* Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) beat Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) at 10m15s via the Single Leg Boston Crab.

* BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, Jay White & KENTA) beat Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma at 12m48s via the GAME OVER.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) beat BULLET CLUB (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) at 14m28s with Skull End.